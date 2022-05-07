(WFRV) – Local fire and police agencies paid a special tribute to Veterans coming from Beloit on Saturday morning.

According to Lawrence Fire Department, a Veteran centered organization located in Beloit planned a trip for Veterans who wanted to travel up to Marinette on Saturday morning to see the christening of the future USS Beloit.

Among the group of Veterans eager to see the new ship was a World War II Veteran who survived two separate Kamikaze attacks and a 101-year-old Army Veteran who liberated three Jewish Concentration Camps, said the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department.

In order to help make this trip a little more special for these local heroes, the organization also invited local fire and police departments to go on overpasses and pay tribute to the Vets as they passed through each county.

Excited and eager to give thanks to those who sacrificed so much for our safety were Lawrence Fire Department, Wrightstown Fire Department, Suamico Fire Department, and Greenleaf Fire Department.

These agencies all positioned their fire trucks on the County S overpass to salute the Veterans as they rode through Brown County.

“It was an honor to be part of this and just a small way for us to say thank you to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for all of us,” wrote Lawrence Fire Department.

Lawrence Fire Department welcomes Veterans on May 7

And these weren’t the only local agencies waiting to welcome these heroes.

Further up the road, Veterans were saluted by Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, Grover-Porterfield Fire Department, Peshtigo Police Department, and the City of Peshtigo Fire Department.

These agencies reportedly waited for the Vets at the Cty Y and Hale Road overpasses along Hwy 41.

“Although the motorcade passed by quickly it was a great honor for us and something we will always remember,” wrote the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department.