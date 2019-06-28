Area firework shows for the 4th of July

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — The 4th of July is right around the corner and that means fireworks shows will take place across the area.

Here is a list of area shows:

Village of Howard’s Community Event and Fireworks

  • June 28, 5-10 p.m.
  • Meadowbrook Park
  • Live classic and contemporary rock music
  • Food truck rally
  • Mini magic shows, face paint, twisting balloons, and henna body art
  • Music and activities will end around 9, fireworks begin around 9:30

Fire in the Sky in Fisk

  • July 3, 9:30 p.m.
  • Ripon Lions Club will sell brats and refreshments

Shawano Fireworks

  • July 3, 9-11 p.m.
  • Fireworks will be set off at the Shawano County Airport

Waupaca

  • July 4, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Day starts with a parade in downtown Waupaca, moves to South Park for food and entertainment
  • Fireworks Over Shadow Lake at South Park begin at 9:30 p.m.

Oshkosh 4th of July Festival Foods Fireworks Show

  • July 4, 4-10:30 p.m.
  • Music, entertainment, and children’s entertainment
  • Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra starts at 5:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin around 9:45
    • Fireworks have been relocated to Downtown Oshkosh, being launched from Pioneer Island due to reconstruction at Menominee Park
  • BOATERS: The Canadian National Railroad Bridge, Main Street Bridge, Oregon Street Bridge and the Wisconsin Street Bridge will be placed in the down position from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
    • Bridge operators will staff these bridges until 1:00 a.m. July 5
    • Vessels able to pass under the bridge without an opening may do so any time
  • The city has created a map to assist with parking and viewing locations. Click here to view the map
  • Heading out to the show? Share your pictures with us via emailFacebookTwitter, or Instagram.
  • Can’t make it? Local 5 will air the shows live on air and our website.

Green Bay’s Fire Over the Fox

  • July 4, 1-10:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.
  • Music, entertainment, food & beverages, children’s rides and entertainment, veteran salutes, and ski show on the Fox
Neenah Community Fest

  • July 4, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Food & beverages, family entertainment
  • Fireworks to begin around 9:30 p.m.
Manitowoc’s Fourth on the Shore

  • July 4, 12-10 p.m.
  • Music, entertainment, food & beverages, children’s games, and inflatables
  • Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the South Pier
For other Festival Foods 4th of July events, click here.

