Area firework shows for the 4th of July

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — The 4th of July is right around the corner and that means fireworks shows will take place across the area.

Here is a list of area shows:

Village of Howard’s Community Event and Fireworks

June 28, 5-10 p.m.

Meadowbrook Park

Live classic and contemporary rock music

Food truck rally

Mini magic shows, face paint, twisting balloons, and henna body art

Music and activities will end around 9, fireworks begin around 9:30

Fire in the Sky in Fisk

July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Ripon Lions Club will sell brats and refreshments

Shawano Fireworks

July 3, 9-11 p.m.

Fireworks will be set off at the Shawano County Airport

Waupaca

July 4, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Day starts with a parade in downtown Waupaca, moves to South Park for food and entertainment

Fireworks Over Shadow Lake at South Park begin at 9:30 p.m.

Oshkosh 4th of July Festival Foods Fireworks Show

July 4, 4-10:30 p.m.

Music, entertainment, and children’s entertainment

Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra starts at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9:45 Fireworks have been relocated to Downtown Oshkosh, being launched from Pioneer Island due to reconstruction at Menominee Park

BOATERS: The Canadian National Railroad Bridge, Main Street Bridge, Oregon Street Bridge and the Wisconsin Street Bridge will be placed in the down position from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4. Bridge operators will staff these bridges until 1:00 a.m. July 5 Vessels able to pass under the bridge without an opening may do so any time

The city has created a map to assist with parking and viewing locations. Click here to view the map

Heading out to the show? Share your pictures with us via email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Can’t make it? Local 5 will air the shows live on air and our website.

Green Bay’s Fire Over the Fox

July 4, 1-10:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Music, entertainment, food & beverages, children’s rides and entertainment, veteran salutes, and ski show on the Fox

Neenah Community Fest

July 4, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Food & beverages, family entertainment

Fireworks to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Manitowoc’s Fourth on the Shore

July 4, 12-10 p.m.

Music, entertainment, food & beverages, children’s games, and inflatables

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the South Pier

For other Festival Foods 4th of July events, click here.