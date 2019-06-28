Area firework shows for the 4th of July

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — The 4th of July is right around the corner and that means fireworks shows will take place across the area.
Here is a list of area shows:
Village of Howard’s Community Event and Fireworks
- June 28, 5-10 p.m.
- Meadowbrook Park
- Live classic and contemporary rock music
- Food truck rally
- Mini magic shows, face paint, twisting balloons, and henna body art
- Music and activities will end around 9, fireworks begin around 9:30
- July 3, 9:30 p.m.
- Ripon Lions Club will sell brats and refreshments
- July 3, 9-11 p.m.
- Fireworks will be set off at the Shawano County Airport
- July 4, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Day starts with a parade in downtown Waupaca, moves to South Park for food and entertainment
- Fireworks Over Shadow Lake at South Park begin at 9:30 p.m.
Oshkosh 4th of July Festival Foods Fireworks Show
- July 4, 4-10:30 p.m.
- Music, entertainment, and children’s entertainment
- Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Fireworks begin around 9:45
- Fireworks have been relocated to Downtown Oshkosh, being launched from Pioneer Island due to reconstruction at Menominee Park
- BOATERS: The Canadian National Railroad Bridge, Main Street Bridge, Oregon Street Bridge and the Wisconsin Street Bridge will be placed in the down position from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
- Bridge operators will staff these bridges until 1:00 a.m. July 5
- Vessels able to pass under the bridge without an opening may do so any time
- The city has created a map to assist with parking and viewing locations. Click here to view the map
- Heading out to the show? Share your pictures with us via email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
- Can’t make it? Local 5 will air the shows live on air and our website.
- July 4, 1-10:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.
- Music, entertainment, food & beverages, children’s rides and entertainment, veteran salutes, and ski show on the Fox
- July 4, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Food & beverages, family entertainment
- Fireworks to begin around 9:30 p.m.
Manitowoc’s Fourth on the Shore
- July 4, 12-10 p.m.
- Music, entertainment, food & beverages, children’s games, and inflatables
- Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the South Pier
For other Festival Foods 4th of July events, click here.