Area health officials discuss rollout of coronavirus booster shot

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – At Door County Medical Center, interest in a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine is high.

“As soon as the rumblings began, our phones started ringing off the hook,” says Dr. James Heise, Chief Medical Officer at Door County Medical Center.

The shot will be available to the immunocompromised population in Door County next week.

“By next Wednesday we’ll have the availability for folks to come in and get those vaccines,” Dr. Heise adds.

Health leaders say the booster will help the immune systems of the immunocompromised fend off possible COVID-19 infections.

“What the booster will do is basically provide an additional, sort of a boost, as the name suggests, to our immune system to allow us to continue to fight off the infection,” Dr. Heise explains.

For everyone who is not immunocompromised, the shot will be available eight months after you were considered fully vaccinated.

“When does that level of immunity start to wane? And when do we start seeing breakthrough infections start to go up? It seems to be that ballpark of eight months,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, CEO of Prevea Health.

Officials say they’re still working on what exactly that booster shot rollout will look like.

“The order from the government or whoever comes down that we can now give these, but they don’t ever say how to do it,” says Dr. Heise. “So it’s up to us to figure out logistically how to get it done.”

They’ve got some time: health officials say December should be the biggest month for booster shots because that’s eight months from when vaccination rates were at their highest.

In some areas, that could mean the return of large-scale clinics.

“They may not be the same ones we used the first time around, for example, UWGB classes will be in session so they’re going to need that space back, so we’ll be looking for alternative spaces, but we should have all that sorted out in the next couple weeks,” explains Dr. Rai.