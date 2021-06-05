Area high school students recognized during WPS 25th annual Solar Olympics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several northeastern Wisconsin high school students managed to grab a well-deserved spot on the podium during Wisconsin Public Service’s (WPS) 25th annual Solar Olympics competition.

The competition, which took place virtually again this year, challenged students from many northeast Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula high schools to showcase their solar energy knowledge through 11 separate events.

High schools that took part in this year’s Solar Olympics included Ashwaubenon High School, Northland Lutheran High School, Green Bay Southwest High School, Pembine High School, Lakeland Union High School, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy, Marathon High School, Valders High School, Marinette High School, Wausau West High School, and Menominee High School.

Working individually or as part of a team, these students created items inspired or powered by the sun, including solar race cars, solar cookers, solar sculptures, and solar building simulations. In true Olympic tradition, gold, silver, and bronze designations were awarded in each event.

Best-in-class recipients included six students from Green Bay Southwest High School, two students from Valders High School, one student from Ashwaubenon High School, and one student from Northland Lutheran High School. Photos of ‘best-in-class’ recipients are pictured below.

Solar car design: Sam Nass, Green Bay Southwest High School

Solar water heater: Mitchell Braun, Valders High School

Solar cooker: Callie Raacke, Ashwaubenon High School

Solar photography: Jetryn Yang and Andrew Minten, Green Bay Southwest High School

Solar sculpture: Savanna Salentine, Green Bay Southwest High School

WPS confirms that Green Bay Southwest High School took top honors, Northland Lutheran High School finished in second place and Valders High School finished in third place.