Area highway construction, July 29-August 2

(WFRV) — WisDOT has announced road construction for the week July 29 through August 2.
Brown County
- US 41 Resurfacing (carryover work from 2018)
- Crews will continue reinstalling cable barrier along US 41/US 141 and apply polymer overlays to bridge decks.
- Off-peak lane closures will occur along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
- The northbound US 41/141 on-ramp from County B will CLOSE from 4 p.m. July 27 until 11 a.m. July 28.
- The northbound US 41/141 on-ramp from Velp Avenue will CLOSE from 8 p.m. July 30 until 6 a.m. July 31.
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection Reconstruction
- Crews will work to complete the Parkview Road new alignment.
- Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic with lane closures at times. Parkview Road will be open to traffic.
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Painting will continue on sections of the steel girders.
- Motorists should anticipate off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing – Southern Door County
- Crews will be working on pavement markings this week.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic and work will be completed with single-lane closures and flagging operations.
- Minor delays may occur during work.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Road crews will continue with storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer west of 9th Street. Final grading will be completed and concrete pavement will be replaced in the westbound lanes of Waldo Boulevard from the roundabout west to 8th Street.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic.
- North- and southbound traffic continues along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- Detour:
- US 151 Resurfacing
- Asphalt paving is scheduled to continue.
- US 151 will have single lane closures from Silver Street to I-43. Contractors will also use various flagging operations to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43. Motorists should expect short delays and backups during various flagging operations.
Oconto County
- WIS 32 in the town of Mountain Resurfacing
- Maintenance crews will continue milling, paving, and shoulder-widening operations following work being suspended for storms last week.
- WIS 32 will be open to traffic during construction. Work will be conducted using lane closures and flagging operations.
- WIS 32 Mountain to Lakewood Resurfacing
- Crews will complete paving operations after work was suspended due to storm damage last week.
- WIS 32 will remain open to traffic during construction. Lane closures and flagging operations will occur during work.
- US 41/US 141 Safety Improvements (carryover work from 2018)
- The contractor will continue installing cable guard along US 41/US 141 near Frog Pond Road.
- Cable guard maintenance along US 41/141 will begin.
- Motorists will encounter lane closures along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading at this site.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion
- Crews will continue to place fill between Scenic View and County A and County S and Twinkle Lane. Culvert pipe and driveway pipes between Scenic View and Ridge Road and Jens site will be installed. Stripping of topsoil will continue at the Fond du Lac County mitigation site.
- Traffic will not be impacted and will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.
- Sheboygan River and Otter Creek Bridge Painting
- Painting on the Sheboygan River Bridge is expected to be completed this week. The road will open to traffic.
- Until opened, the road will remain CLOSED at the Sheboygan River Bridge on WIS 57.
- The detour will send traffic via County EH, County MC, and WIS 32.
Winnebago County
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- Curb and gutter is scheduled to be installed at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue. Concrete sidewalks will also be poured.
- Closures at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue from July 29 to August 2. Both N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue will open on weekends. The sidewalk is closed on the north side of WIS 116 between 1st Street and 1st Avenue. Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will CLOSE until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- Work includes electrical and ITS facilities, common excavation, storm sewer, breaker run, base aggregates, trimming, concrete median base, shouldering, pavement marking, salvaging topsoil, and barrier wall. Pile driving will occur for sign structure bases near the Racine overpass at 441/10.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) Interchange
- Concrete crews are scheduled to continue paving on Racine Road. Work will continue on concrete barrier under the Midway bridges. The concrete sidewalk along Midway Road is expected to begin.
- Racine Road (County P) from Olde Midway Road to Century Oaks Drive will CLOSE on June 12 for reconstruction. Midway Road is CLOSE to traffic from Racine Road to Earl Street. All the interchange ramps at WIS 441/Midway Road are CLOSED. Earl Street at Midway Road is CLOSE.