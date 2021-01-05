Area hotels hope fans will be allowed at upcoming Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Hotels in the Green Bay area are anxiously awaiting the Packers decision on whether or not to host fans for their upcoming playoff game.

“We usually revolve around the Packers season in the fall for our revenue,” Courtney Gibbs, Director of Sales for Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Green Bay East told Local 5.

The hotel isn’t located in the stadium district, but they’re still impacted by the Packers.

“It’s a city-wide sellout,” Gibbs said of typical home game weekends. “We’re on the east side, we still fill up, so that’s what we’ve been missing.”

Before the pandemic struck, hotel management had high hopes for the season.

“We were really excited actually when the schedule came out because there was three games in November and December, which are our typically slower months,” Gibbs said.

Now, they’re hoping for one last shot at a sold out weekend.

“We would really love it if, for the playoff game, if they could have fans come,” Gibbs said. “I mean, even full capacity, I would go all out.”

If that ends up being the case, local hotels would like to find out sooner rather than later.

“I’m hoping that they announce it soon,” Gibbs said, “so that we can kind of come up with a strategy because right now we’re a little bit short staffed due to Covid.”

Whether they get to call in more staff next weekend or not, Gibbs says Green Bay’s hotel industry is looking forward to getting back to some normalcy in 2021.

“Hopefully travelers will be starting to come back and 2021 will be a better year,” she said.