Area law enforcement agencies celebrate National Night Out

(WFRV) — Area law enforcement will participate in National Night Out Tuesday evening.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Fox Valley Metro Police Department

From 5-8 p.m., Fox Valley Metro Police will host an event for National Night out at Sunset Park West in Kimberly at 300 Sunset Park Road.

Several activities, free food, and entertainment will be available. Tours of police vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances will also be provided.

Maybe you've seen our banners at the Police Department or at Sunset Park. Maybe you read our event posting. Maybe you’re… Posted by Fox Valley Metro Police Department on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Appleton Police Department

For the 36th Annual National Night Out, more than 30 Appleton Neighborhood Watch groups will hold block parties.

From 5-8 p.m., Appleton Police will host a block party in Houdini Plaza. The event is open to any community member and will offer a variety of demonstrations from K9 to drone operators.

Activities, giveaways, and educational material will be provided.

Oshkosh Police Department

Officers from Oshkosh Police, Oshkosh Fire, and other city employees will visit individual neighborhood parties and an even at the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Members of the SWAT Unit, Bike Patrol, Motorcycle Unit, Team Officers, Detectives, Command Staff with the Command and Community Outreach Vehicle, and Oshkosh Auxilliary Police will attend the parties.

It's National Night Out (NNO) today!! We hope to see everyone at the individual neighborhood parties as well as the… Posted by Oshkosh Police Department on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Grand Chute Police

Grand Chute Police will host an event at Lions Park from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Community members can tour emergency vehicles, watch live demonstrations, eat great food, and win prizes.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT IS TOMORROW NIGHT!Join us on Tuesday, August 6th at National Night Out for your chance to win 1 of… Posted by Grand Chute Police Department on Monday, August 5, 2019

Bellevue Police

The Bellevue Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department will be at Willow Creek Park from 5-8 p.m.

Activities at Willow Creek Park include face painting, a bounce house, K9 unit, Eagle 3 Helicopter landing, free ice cream, an obstacle course, and more.

Come join us next week Tuesday, 5pm-8pm at Willow Creek Park. Check out our new video below Posted by Village of Bellevue Police on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Howard Police

Howard Police and Howard Fire will offer a completely free event from 5-7 p.m. for National Night Out.

Both police and fire vehicles will be open to explore. Two different K9 demonstrations will take place.

Hot dogs and water will be available for free to anyone attending the event.

National Night Out is this Tuesday, August 6th, from 5pm-7pm at the Howard Village Hall, 2456 Glendale Av. This is a… Posted by Howard Police Department on Thursday, August 1, 2019

To find more information about what your local law enforcement agency is doing, be sure to check their social media accounts.

For more information on National Night Out, click here.