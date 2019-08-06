Area law enforcement agencies celebrate National Night Out

(WFRV) — Area law enforcement will participate in National Night Out Tuesday evening.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Fox Valley Metro Police Department
From 5-8 p.m., Fox Valley Metro Police will host an event for National Night out at Sunset Park West in Kimberly at 300 Sunset Park Road.
Several activities, free food, and entertainment will be available. Tours of police vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances will also be provided.
Appleton Police Department
For the 36th Annual National Night Out, more than 30 Appleton Neighborhood Watch groups will hold block parties.
From 5-8 p.m., Appleton Police will host a block party in Houdini Plaza. The event is open to any community member and will offer a variety of demonstrations from K9 to drone operators.
Activities, giveaways, and educational material will be provided.
Oshkosh Police Department
Officers from Oshkosh Police, Oshkosh Fire, and other city employees will visit individual neighborhood parties and an even at the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Members of the SWAT Unit, Bike Patrol, Motorcycle Unit, Team Officers, Detectives, Command Staff with the Command and Community Outreach Vehicle, and Oshkosh Auxilliary Police will attend the parties.
Grand Chute Police
Grand Chute Police will host an event at Lions Park from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Community members can tour emergency vehicles, watch live demonstrations, eat great food, and win prizes.
Bellevue Police
The Bellevue Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department will be at Willow Creek Park from 5-8 p.m.
Activities at Willow Creek Park include face painting, a bounce house, K9 unit, Eagle 3 Helicopter landing, free ice cream, an obstacle course, and more.
Howard Police
Howard Police and Howard Fire will offer a completely free event from 5-7 p.m. for National Night Out.
Both police and fire vehicles will be open to explore. Two different K9 demonstrations will take place.
Hot dogs and water will be available for free to anyone attending the event.
To find more information about what your local law enforcement agency is doing, be sure to check their social media accounts.
