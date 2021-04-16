Area nonprofits get creative to continue raising funds despite pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Over the past year, nonprofits have had to change the way they operate, including how they fundraise.

“I’m not sure, having gone through it, that anybody would have known or thought that it would last this long and there would be many hurdles,” Matt Harper, Director of Marketing and Development for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity said.

The organization is preparing to host their Closest to the Pin Charity Challenge at The Turn in the Titletown District Sunday, April 18th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event was originally scheduled for October, but was canceled due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

“We’ve been working closely with the turn and a lot of our sponsors to make sure now is the time that we can do it and we can provide all the precautions that will allow people to come out if they chose to,” Harper said.

The Closest to the Pin event is not the only event the organization has had to cancel or postpone over the past year.

“So for us it was let’s figure out some virtual stuff, let’s see if we can shift some things around,” Harper explained. “We’ve continued to build homes through this pandemic because we know there are people who are counting on us. Funds like this are what go back into our program and we need those to put as many people in homes as possible.”

Another nonprofit impacted by the pandemic, Old Glory Honor Flights, have been grounded throughout the pandemic

“We’re really hoping that we’re going to be able to start flying our vets again soon, but it’s just too soon to tell with things the way they are,” Kati Cunningham, Treasurer for the organization said.

To get ready for that eventual return to the air, they’re also hosting a fundraiser this weekend.

Flights for Flights will be held Saturday at Ahnapee Brewery in Algoma and Suamico from noon to 4 p.m.

“Our goal with this event was to send three veterans to DC,” Cunningham said, “it costs $500 to send each veteran.”

Along with flights, they’ve had to cancel major fundraisers over the past year.

“So we’ve been trying to find creative ways to make sure that our vets know that we still care about them, we’re still out there, and to make sure we’re in a financial position to continue to do what we do once we get the green light and we can get wheels up again,” Cunningham said.

For both nonprofits, it’s been a challenge to adapt to the new normal.

“It certainly has been difficult,” Harper said, “but you know, when I look at it, our homeowners face adversity every day as well.”