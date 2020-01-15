Area physicians ready to perform, raise money for charity at annual ‘Doctors in Recital’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Area physicians have been working hard since August on a performance outside of the hospitals and patient rooms.

They’re putting down stethoscopes and medical instruments, and picking up microphones and musical instruments for the annual ‘Doctors in Recital’ event!

According to their website, each act is headlined by an area physician with a passion for music, as well as a commitment to patient care. Many other area healthcare professionals share the stage as back-up musicians or choir members.

Since 2006, the musical show has raised and donated nearly $500,000 to local charities. Last year, a record $70,000 was raised. The Volunteer Center of Brown County, Cup O’ Joy and the Civic Symphony of Green Bay will all benefit this year.

The show is being held on Saturday, January 18th at the Weidner Center for Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by clicking here.

To get an idea of what the show consists of, click here for a link to the event’s YouTube channel.