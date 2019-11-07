Area businesses offer discounts, deals for Veterans Day

(WFRV) — Area restaurants are offering discounts and meals for veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

Here’s a list of businesses in our area that are participating, courtesy of the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Is your business offering a Veterans Day discount or deal that didn’t make this list? Email us the information at tips@wearegreenbay.com.

Hair cuts

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members can visit a Great Clips salon on Veterans Day to receive either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

Sports Clips: Participating locations will offer free haircuts on Veterans Day. Be sure to visit the Sports Clip website for details.

Restaurants

1919 Kitchen & Tap: Veterans and military members will receive a 25% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages. For more information, visit the 1919 Kitchen & Tap website.

Applebee’s: On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating locations, dine-in only. Visit Applebee’s website for more information.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries at all participating locations. Proof of military service is required and this deal is for dine-in only.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free meal on Veterans Day at all participating restaurants. Visit the website or call your location for more information.

Denny’s: All active-duty, reserved, or veteran military members can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to Noon. Valid military identification is necessary and this deal is for dine-in meals only. Visit the Denny’s website for more information.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free donut on Veterans Day while supplies last. Be sure to call your local Dunkin’ to ensure they are participating.

Famous Dave’s: Military personnel and veterans are being offered a free meal on Veterans Day at participating locations. Proof of military service is required. If you have any questions, please contact your locate Famous Dave’s.

Fazoli’s: Veterans can receive a free spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara. Not all locations are participating, so be sure to call ahead. Proof of military service is required – a military ID, discharge card, or wearing your uniform will do.

Golden Corral: Military veterans, retirees, and active-duty members are being offered a free sit-in “thank you” dinner on Veterans Day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more details, visit Golden Corral’s website.

IHOP: All active-duty and veterans are invited to come to IHOP and enjoy a free breakfast on Veterans Day at participating locations. Call your local IHOP to be sure they are participating.

Little Caesars Pizza: Veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID will receive a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo on Veterans Day between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call ahead to your local Litlle Caesars with any questions.

Menchie’s: Veterans and military service members with valid proof of service will receive the first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt free on Veterans Day. Please call ahead to your area location if you have any questions.

Olive Garden: All active-duty military and veterans are invited to enjoy a free meal on Veterans Day with proof of military service.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans with a military ID can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and non-alcoholic beverage on Veterans Day as well as 20% off their check from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31. Call or visit your nearest location for more details.

Red Lobster: Active-duty military, reserve, and veterans can receive a free appetizer or dessert at participating locations on Veterans Day. Valid proof of military service is required.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military members are being offered a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day. Visit Red Robin’s website by clicking here.

Starbucks: Veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses can receive a free tall (12 oz) hot brewed coffees on Veterans Day at all Starbucks locations. For every hot brewed coffee purchased on Veterans Day, Starbucks will donate 15 cents to Blue Star Families.

Subway: Veterans with a valid ID are being offered a free six-inch sub on Veterans Day at select locations. Call or visit your nearest location for more details.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military members receive a free lunch on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all Texas Roadhouse locations. Visit their website for more information.

TGI Fridays: On Veterans Day, military guests with a valid military ID will be treated to a free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Retail & Things to Do

Dollar General: Veterans and families receive an 11% discount on qualifying items in-store and online. See the Dollar General website for more details.

Eyemart Express: Veterans, active, and reserve military personnel and their families receive 20% off prescription eyewear purchases when they visit an Eyemart location through Nov. 16.

Kohl’s: Active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families receive a 30% off in-store discount, Nov. 7-11.

NEW Zoo: All veteran and active-duty military members and their immediate families with free admission on Veterans Day. Free coffee and cookies will also be available.

Packers Hall of Fame: Active military members and veterans receive free admission from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Packers Pro Shop: All active military members and veterans receive a 10% discount on all in-store items, with some exclusions. The Pro Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PDQ Car Wash: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive a free full-service wash or free ultimate exterior wash on Veterans Day.

Seroogy’s: Every veteran who comes into either Seroogy’s location and shows their identification will receive a chocolate bar of their choice.

The Home Depot: Veterans are being offered a 10% military discount on in-store purchases on select items. All veterans are eligible for this discount during the Veterans Day weekend. Visit The Home Depot website for details.

Walgreens: From Nov. 9-11, military members, veterans, and their families are eligible for a 20% off discount in-story with a Balance Rewards card. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans. Visit the Walgreens website for more details.