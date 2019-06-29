Area road maintenance for week of July 4

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced road maintenance for the week of July 1-5.
Brown County
- Crews will be repairing pipe and cable guard on northbound I-43 at WIS 96 from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
- The left lane on I-43 will CLOSE at this location during repairs.
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection
- The contractor will continue storm sewer installation and earthwork in the stage 1B area (in the Ashland median).
- Ashland Avenue will remain open, with lane closures at times.
- No lane closures will occur from July 3 at noon through the end of July 7.
- Parkview Road will be open to traffic.
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- The contractor plans to paint the intermediate and final coats of the steel girders.
- Off-peak lane closures should be expected on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive).
- Continuous shoulder closures will occur on WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- There will be flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail directly under the bridge.
- Boat traffic should be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Winnebago County
- Maintenance crews will repair pavement on southbound I-41 from Winch Road to Breezewood Lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
- Various lanes on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Crews will replace floor bolts on the steel grid on the Oregon/Jackson lift bridge in Oshkosh from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
- Single lane closures and bridge will remain operational during work.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing
- Storm sewer repair work will start early in the week.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic.
- Motorists should expect single lane closures and the use of flaggers. Minor delays may occur.
- The roadway will be open with no work being performed from noon on July 3 to the morning of Monday, July 8.
Manitowoc County
- Maintenance crews will repair pavement on northbound I-43 from US 10/westbound 310 to Manitowoc/Brown County Line from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.
- Various lanes on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Maintenance crews will repair pavement on southbound I-43 from Brown/Manitowoc County Line to US 10/westbound 310, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.
- Various lanes on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Crews will continue with storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer west of 8th Street. Concrete pavement will be placed from the roundabout west towards Lincoln Boulevard on the eastbound lanes of Waldo Boulevard.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction.
- US 10 and WIS 42 are detoured around the project. Northbound and southbound traffic is maintained along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-43 to US 151. Westbound US 10 detour will follow US 151 west to I-43.
Fond du Lac County
- US 45 Village of Eden Reconstruction
- Sidewalk will be completed on the west side of Fond du Lac Avenue. Grading will continue throughout the project.
- US 45 and County B will CLOSE to through traffic until fall of 2019.
- Detour:
- Southbound US 45: US 45 to southbound US 151 southbound to I-41 southbound to WIS 28 eastbound.
- Northbound US 45: US 45 to westbound WIS 28 to northbound I-41 County B detour route.
- Southbound County B: US 45 to southbound County W to westbound County F to northbound County V.
- Eastbound County B: County V to eastbound County F to northbound County W.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion
- Crews will continue to place fill between Scenic View and County A for future westbound WIS 23 lanes and haul excess topsoil between County S and Twinkle Lane and between County A and Castle Rock Court for future westbound WIS 23 lanes.
- Traffic not impacted and will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- Pavement removal and grading at N 1st Avenue will begin this week.
- N 1st Avenue will be closed and open July 3. Possible weekly closures at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue. Both N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue will be open on weekends.
- The sidewalk is closed on the north side of WIS 116 between 1st Street and 1st Avenue. Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will CLOSE until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- Crews will install electrical and ITS facilities, breaker run, base aggregates. Retaining wall construction continues at Midway, along with trimming, concrete median base, concrete paving, asphalt paving, shouldering, pavement marking, beam guard, noise wall panels, salvaging topsoil, and installing barrier wall at various locations throughout the project. Polymer overlays will be installed at Oneida, Appleton and Midway bridges.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline CLOSURES at different times, throughout the duration of the project. Prior notification of those closures will be on the project website, message boards, news releases and social media, along with guidance to preferred routes. Please see the project website for more information.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP)
- Storm sewer installation will continue along Racine Road. Grading crews will work on the excavation of Racine Road. Breaker and base aggregate are scheduled to be placed on Racine Road. Concrete paving will continue along Midway Road.
- Racine Road (County P) from Olde Midway Road to Century Oaks Dr. is CLOSED.
- Midway Road is CLOSED to traffic from Racine Road to Earl Street.
- All the interchange ramps at WIS 441/Midway Road are CLOSED.
- Earl St. at Midway Road is CLOSED.
Maintenance operation schedules can change due to weather and maintenance crew manpower. For up-to-date maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, please see the highway maintenance traffic impact website at: https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/.