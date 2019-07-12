Area road maintenance, July 15-19

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT has announced scheduled roadwork for Northeast Wisconsin for July 15-19.
Brown County
- 41 Resurfacing from Lineville Road to Norfield Road within the village of Suamico
- Traffic control and erosion control devices will be installed and the cable guard will be removed.
- Motorists will encounter off-peak lane closures along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection Reconstruction
- Curb will be poured, the roadway will be paved, shoulder gravel will be placed, and landscaping and signing will be placed.
- Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic, with lane closures at times. Parkview Road will be open to traffic.
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Maintenance crews plan to continue blasting clean the steel girders and paint the primer coat of paint in spans 6,7, and 8.
- Motorists should expect off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). Shoulder closures will continue on WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets. Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail directly under the bridge will take place. Boat traffic should be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
- Crews will be routing and sealing on southbound and northbound WIS 57 from Randall Avenue to Grignon Street from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 15.
- A single lane on WIS 57 at this location will CLOSE during routing and sealing.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing: WIS 42 from County X to the intersection with WIS 42/57 divided highway
- Mainline paving and storm sewer repair work will continue through the week.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic. Work will be accomplished with single lane closures and the use of flaggers to allow traffic through. Motorists should expect minor delays.
Fond du Lac County
- US 45 Village of Eden Reconstruction: US 45 from Elm Street to the north village limits in Eden
- Final restoration and clean-up will take place this week.
- US 45 and County B will remain CLOSED to through traffic until fall of 2019.
- Detour:
- Southbound US 45: US 45 to southbound US 151 southbound to I-41 southbound to WIS 28 eastbound.
- Northbound US 45: US 45 to westbound WIS 28 to northbound I-41 County B detour route.
- Southbound County B: US 45 to southbound County W to westbound County F to northbound County V.
- Eastbound County B: County V to eastbound County F to northbound County W.
Manitowoc County
- US 10/Waldo Blvd in the city of Manitowoc from County R to Maritime Drive
- Crews will continue working with storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer west of 8th Street. Concrete pavement, sidewalk, street lighting, and landscaping will take place at the roundabout.
- Waldo Boulevard is closed in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project. WIS 42 traffic is detoured. Northbound and southbound traffic is maintained along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour: Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-43 to US 151. Westbound US 10 detour will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- US 151 Resurfacing from Jackson Street in the city of Valders to I-43 in the city of Manitowoc
- Crews will continue their milling and asphalt recycling operations. Lower layers of asphalt will be placed in the intersections of Wimmer Road and County S while work on permanent signage will continue.
- US 151 will have single-lane closures from Silver Street to I-43. Flagging operations will also be used to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43. Short delays and backups may occur.
- Detour: Use I-43, County JJ, County S and US 151.
Oconto County
- WIS 32 Mountain to Lakewood from County W in the town of Mountain to Big Hill Road in the town of Lakewood
- Crews will continue milling, paving and shoulder-widening operations.
- WIS 32 will be open to traffic during construction. Lane closures and flagging operations will be used. Shoulder closures, parking lane closures, and sidewalk closures will occur during construction.
Outagamie County
- Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement at the following locations at the included times:
- Southbound I-41 off-ramp to County BB, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 14 to 18.
- Southbound I-41 off-ramp to County BB will CLOSE nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 14 through 18.
- Southbound I-41 from County J to WIS 15, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 14 to July 18.
- Various lanes on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Northbound I-41 WIS 15 to County J, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 14 to 18.
- Various lanes on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Northbound WIS 441 from Calumet/Outagamie County line to US 41, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 14 to 18.
- Various lanes on WIS 441 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Southbound WIS 441 from southbound I-41/southbound WIS 441 Loop to County KK, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., July 14 to 18.
- Various lanes on WIS 441 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Crews will conduct bridge approach work at the northbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 96, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on July 15 and 16.
- Northbound I-41 on-ramp from WIS 96 will CLOSE nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., July 15 and 16.
- Maintenance crews will do bridge approach work on northbound I-41 from WIS 96 to Fox Valley Railroad, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., on July 15 and 16.
- Two left lanes on I-41 at this location will close during repairs.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of the city of Plymouth.
- Crews will continue to place fill between Scenic View and County A for future WIS 23 westbound lanes. Crews will also place fill from County S to Twinkle Lane and install culvert pipe and driveway pipes between Scenic View and Ridge Road. Stripping of topsoil will continue at the Fond du Lac County Mitigation site.
- Traffic not impacted and will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.
- Sheboygan River and Otter Creek Bridge Painting on WIS 57 between Kiel and Plymouth
- The detour will be set this week for Otter Creek bridge closure. The contractor will be moving in equipment and setting up containment.
- WIS 57 will CLOSE to through traffic 2.2 miles north of WIS 23. The detour will be set and send traffic to WIS 67.
- Detour: The detour for the Otter Creek Bridge closure is via County J, WIS 67, WIS 23.
- Crews will repair pavement on southbound I-43 at Pigeon River, daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on July 15.
- The right lane on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
Winnebago County
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- Crews will install conduit for lights. Curb and utter is scheduled to be installed at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue.
- Closures at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue July 8 – 12 and July 15 – 19. Both N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue will be open on weekends. The sidewalk is closed on the north side of WIS 116 between 1st Street and 1st Avenue. Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will be closed until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- Work includes: electrical and ITS facilities, common excavation, storm sewer, breaker run, base aggregates, trimming, concrete median base, shouldering, pavement marking, salvaging topsoil, and barrier wall. Pile driving will occur for sign structure bases near Racine over pass at 441/10. Final work at County OO will include aggregate shouldering, sign installation and abandoning old storm sewer.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project. Prior notification of those closures will be on the project website, message boards, news releases and social media, along with guidance to preferred routes. Please see the project website for more information.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) Interchange
- Crews are scheduled to begin curb and gutter work in the median of Midway Road. Grading is expected to finish up on Racine Road, and breaker and base aggregate be placed in preparation for trimming. The concrete barrier under the Midway bridges is scheduled to begin.
- Racine Road (County P) from Olde Midway Road to Century Oaks Drive will be closing on June 12 for reconstruction. Midway Road is closed to traffic from Racine Road to Earl Street. All the interchange ramps at WIS 441/Midway Road are closed. Earl Street at Midway Road is closed.
- I-41 off/on ramps
- Southbound I-41 off-ramp to WIS 76, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., on July 16 and 17
- The ramp to WIS 76 will CLOSE during repairs
- Southbound I-41 on-ramp from Breezewood/Bell, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., on July 17 and 18.
- The on-ramp from Breezewood/Bell will CLOSE from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., July 17 and 18.
- Northbound I-41 off-ramp to County BB, nightly, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., on July 18 and Friday, July 19.
- Northbound I-41 off-ramp to County BB will CLOSE nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., July 18 and 19.
- Southbound US 45 from County Y to I-41, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 15 to 19.
- The left lane on US 45 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Southbound I-41 from Breezewood Lane to SOO Line, nightly, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., on July 17 and 18.
- Two right lanes on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Crews will be repairing pavement on the following ramps on and off of I-41 at the included times: