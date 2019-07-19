Area roadwork, July 21-August 2

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced scheduled state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin for the week of July 21 through August 2.
All maintenance operations are weather dependent.
Brown County
- Maintenance crews will repair pavement on southbound I-43 to northbound WIS 54/57 ramp, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., July 21-23.
- Southbound I-43 to northbound WIS 54/57 ramp will CLOSE during these times.
- Crews will repair pavement on northbound I-43 from Sorensons Creek to E. Shore Drive from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 21 and 22.
- Various lanes on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Pavement will be repaired on southbound I-43 from Irwin Avenue to westbound WIS 172 ramp from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 22 through July 24.
- Various lanes on I-43 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Bridge deck surveys will be conducted on the northbound I-43 off-ramp to University Avenue to Irwin Avenue and southbound I-43 from Webster Avenue to University Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 22 and 23.
- Moving lane closures will occur on I-43 at this location during the surveys.
- Maintenance crews will conduct bridge deck surveys on westbound WIS 54/southbound WIS 57 off-ramp to County A to University Avenue and on eastbound WIS 54/northbound WIS 57 on-ramp from northbound I-43 to University Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 22 and 23.
- Moving lane closures will occur on WIS 54/57 at this location during the surveys.
- Maintenance crews will be conducting bridge deck surveys on eastbound WIS 54/northbound WIS 57 on-ramp from northbound I-43 to University Avenue and on northbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 54 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 and 23.
- Lane closures will occur on WIS 54/57 at this location during surveys.
- Maintenance crews will be conducting bridge deck surveys on northbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 54 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 to and 23.
- Moving lane closures will occur on I-43 at this location during the surveys.
- Bridge deck surveys will occur on the northbound I-43 off-ramp to E Shore Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22 and 23.
- Moving lane closures will occur on I-43 at this location during the surveys.
- Crews will conduct bridge deck surveys on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 and 23.
- Moving lane closures will occur on I-43 at this location during the surveys.
- US 41 Resurfacing from Lineville Road to Norfield Road in Suamico
- Fill will be placed in the median along US 41/US 141 between Riverside Drive and Norfield Road. The cable barrier will begin to be reinstalled.
- Motorists should expect off-peak lane closures along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
- The northbound US 41/141 on-ramp from County B will CLOSE July 27 from 4 p.m. until 11 a.m. July 28.
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection Reconstruction
- Work will include placing asphalt, landscaping, signing, earthwork, and storm sewer placement.
- Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic, with lane closures at times. Parkview Road will be open to traffic.
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- The steel girders will continue to be blasted and the primer coat of paint will be painted.
- Motorists should expect off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). Shoulder closures will take place to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures will occur on the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail directly under the bridge.
- Boat traffic should be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Door County
- 42 Resurfacing – Southern Door County
- This week, storm sewer work will continue in Maplewood. New sign installation will be completed and centerline rumble strips will be installed.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic as work will be accomplished with single-lane closures and the use of flaggers to allow traffic through. Motorists should expect minor delays.
Fond Du Lac County
- Concrete pavement will repair concrete pavement on northbound US 151 at County V starting at noon on July 23 until 10 a.m. July 29.
- The right lane on US 151 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- Maintenance crews will repair pavement on southbound US 151 from WIS 23 to County T, starting 7 a.m. on July 22 through 25.
- The left lane on US 151 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
- US 45 Village of Eden
- Crews will complete minor concrete work next week.
- The road will be open to traffic late next week.
- US 45 and County B remains CLOSED through fall of 2019.
- Detour:
- Southbound US 45: US 45 to southbound US 151 southbound to I-41 southbound to WIS 28 eastbound.
- Northbound US 45: US 45 to westbound WIS 28 to northbound I-41 County B detour route.
- Southbound County B: US 45 to southbound County W to westbound County F to northbound County V.
- Eastbound County B: County V to eastbound County F to northbound County W.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Crews will continue with storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer west of 9th Street. Sidewalk, street lighting, and landscaping will all take place at the roundabout. Sidewalk will be installed on the bridge over the Little Manitowoc River.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 and WIS 42 traffic is detoured around the project. Northbound and southbound traffic is maintained along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- The eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-43 to US 151.
- The westbound US 10 detour will follow US 151 west to I-43. Please see project website for specific detour information.
- US 151 Resurfacing
- Crews are expected to complete asphalt recycling operations this week. Asphalt paving is scheduled to start in the middle of the week.
- US 151 will have single lane closures from Silver Street to I-43. Contractors will also use various flagging operations to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43. Motorists should expect short delays and backups during various flagging operations.
- The detour will use I-43, County JJ, County S and US 151.
Oconto County
- WIS 32 in the town of Mountain Resurfacing
- Maintenance crews will continue milling, paving, and shoulder-widening operations.
- WIS 32 will be open to traffic during construction. Work will be conducted using lane closures and flagging operations.
- WIS 32 Mountain to Lakewood Resurfacing
- Crews will complete paving operations.
- WIS 32 will remain open to traffic during construction. Lane closures and flagging operations will occur during work.
- US 41/US 141 Safety Improvements (carryover work from 2018)
- The contractor is installing traffic control and erosion control devices. The contractor will then install cable guard along US 41/US 141 near Frog Pond Road.
- Motorists will encounter lane closures along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion
- The contractor will continue to place fill between Scenic View and County A for future WIS 23 westbound lanes. Placing fill continues between County S and Twinkle Lane. Culvert pipe and driveway pipes between Scenic View and Ridge Road and Jens site will be installed. Stripping of topsoil will continue at the Fond du Lac County mitigation site.
- Traffic will not be impacted and will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.
- Sheboygan River and Otter Creek Bridge Painting
- The polymer overlay is scheduled for early this week on the Otter Creek Bridge. Pavement marking is scheduled for early this week.
- WIS 57 will CLOSE to through traffic 2.2 miles north of WIS 23.
- The detour will send traffic to WIS 67. Portable message boards will be set for the Sheboygan River Bridge.
Winnebago County
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- Fishing shelters are scheduled to be installed while curb and gutter are scheduled to be installed at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue.
- Closures at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue from July 22 to 26. Both N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue will open on weekends. The sidewalk is closed on the north side of WIS 116 between 1st Street and 1st Avenue. Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will CLOSE until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- Work includes electrical and ITS facilities, common excavation, storm sewer, breaker run, base aggregates, trimming, concrete median base, shouldering, pavement marking, salvaging topsoil, and barrier wall. Pile driving will occur for sign structure bases near the Racine overpass at 441/10.
- Final work at County OO will include aggregate shouldering, sign installation and abandoning old storm sewer. Work at the retaining wall along the southeast ramp at Midway will resume.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) Interchange
- Concrete crews are scheduled to begin paving on Racine Road and the East Midway Road ramps. Work is scheduled to begin on concrete barrier under the Midway bridges. Crews are also scheduled to begin slip-forming and pouring concrete sidewalk along Midway Road.
- Racine Road (County P) from Olde Midway Road to Century Oaks Drive will CLOSE on June 12 for reconstruction. Midway Road is CLOSE to traffic from Racine Road to Earl Street. All the interchange ramps at WIS 441/Midway Road are CLOSED. Earl Street at Midway Road is CLOSE.