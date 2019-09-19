Area teachers among finalists for Presidential Teaching Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Six teachers in Wisconsin have been named finalists for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The PAEMST, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, is considered the highest honor bestowed by the federal government for mathematics and science teachers.

Area finalists include Constance Rauterkus, a science teacher at Oconto Falls High School and Stephanie Ballard, a high school science teacher at Campbellsport Middle-High School.

Other finalists include:

Katie Haas, middle school mathematics teacher, Edgar Middle School

Karen Olson, high school science teacher, Baraboo High School

Jennifer Koziar, middle school mathematics teacher, Edgewood Campus School, Madison

Maighread McHugh, middle school STEM and mathematics teacher, La Crosse Design Institute

“Wisconsin’s finalists for these awards help students every day to engage and excel,” says State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford-Taylor. “This requires not only expertise in their content area, but also an understanding of best instructional practices based on education research. To reach this level as an educator takes true dedication and commitment.”

Anyone may nominate a teacher for the award.

The PAEMST awards were established by Congress in 1983 and are intended to recognize teachers for high-quality instructional programs informed by content knowledge to enhance student learning.

Awardees receive professional development opportunities, $10,000 from the National Science Foundation, and a trip to be recognized in Washington, D.C. Nominations for the 2020 awards, which will recognize educators in grades kindergarten through six, are expected to open in late November.

For more information on the PAEMST, click here. For more about the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, click here.