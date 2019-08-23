Area WisDOT construction, Aug. 26-30

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from August 26-30.
Brown County
- US 41 Resurfacing (carryover work from 2018)
- Crews will continue cable guard maintenance along US 41/US 141 and address punchlist items.
- Off-peak lane closures will occur along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection Reconstruction
- Crews will work on the Ashland median and on the Parkview Road cul-du-sac. Work will include removals, earthwork, and storm sewer.
- Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic with lane closures at times.
- For a map on the new traffic pattern, click here.
- Temporary
- No left turn from southbound Ashland to Parkview
- Permanent
- No crossing movements or left-turn movements from Parkview Road (both sides)
- Northbound Ashland will use the new left-turn bay to access Parkview
- Parkview will be closed from Ashland to the new connector road
- Traffic between Parkview and Ashland will use the new connector road
- Temporary
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews will finish painting the current spans. Tarps and containment will be moved to new spans. The barges will also be moved.
- Motorists should anticipate off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Calumet County
- WIS 114 Resurfacing from WIS 55 in Sherwood to WIS 32/57 in Hilbert
- Crews will repair the remainder of the seven frost heave areas. Work will also include milling and paving the north side of the Hilbert town side of the project.
- The detour will be removed on Wednesday. WIS 114 will be CLOSED until then.
- US 151 Resurfacing from WIS 67 to Chilton
- Crews will reopen US 151 to traffic Monday. Paving will take place this week under one-lane flagging operations.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing – Southern Door County
- Crews will finish storm sewer work in Maplewood and begin work on the concrete curb, gutter, and sidewalk replacement in Forestville and Maplewood.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic and work will be completed with single-lane closures and flagging operations.
- Minor delays may occur during work.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Road crews will complete work on all mainline underground utilities. Crews will also install mini-storm sewer and underdrain along Waldo Boulevard west of 8th Street. Concrete pavement will be placed in the westbound lanes west of 8th Street. Landscaping, traffic signal, and street light installation will continue east of 8th Street.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic.
- North- and southbound traffic continues along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- Detour:
- US 151 Resurfacing
- Crews expect to complete the shoulder graveling operations and begin to place rumble strips.
- US 151 will have intermittent single-lane CLOSURES between Silver Street to I-43. Various flagging operations will be used to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43.
- Motorists should expect short delays and backups during flagging operations.
Oconto County
- WIS 32 in the town of Mountain Resurfacing
- Maintenance crews will apply permanent pavement markings.
- WIS 32 will be open to traffic during construction. Work will be conducted using lane closures and flagging operations.
- WIS 32 Mountain to Lakewood Resurfacing
- Crews will apply permanent pavement markings.
- WIS 32 will remain open to traffic during construction. Lane closures and flagging operations will occur during work. Shoulder, parking lane, and sidewalk closures may also occur.
- US 41/US 141 Safety Improvements (carryover work from 2018)
- The contractor will continue performing maintenance tasks on the cable guard along US 41/US 141. Punch list items will also be addressed.
- Motorists will encounter lane closures along southbound and northbound US 41/US 141.
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading at this site. Restoration and seeding will continue as well.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will continue to remove the existing bridge and begin excavating for the new bridge. Crews will also start driving piles for the abutments.
- WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge, and traffic will be detoured. Access to properties will be maintained.
- Detour:
- Northbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32.
- Southbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion
- Crews will continue to work on stripping near Valley Lane from Division Road to Sunrise Road and the Limberg and Jochman sites. Grading will continue between Spring Valley and Scenic View and between County S and Twinkle Lane. Crews will also be restoring between Ridge Road and County S. Culvert pipes will be installed between Scenic View and County S. Work will continue at the west end of the project near Chickadee Road. Crews will continue building the Fond du Lac County Mitigation site and continue stripping southern Theel Mitigation waste site.
- Traffic will not be impacted and will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.
Winnebago County
- WIS 21 Resurfacing from WIS 116 in Omro to the Winnebago/Waushara County line in Winnebago County
- Crews will begin shouldering, permanent signing, centerline rumble strips, and continue pavement marking operations.
- WIS 21 will remain open during construction with the assistance of flagging operations. Work will be restricted on holidays and special events.
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- Crews will complete seeding.
- Both N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue will open on weekends. The sidewalk is closed on the north side of WIS 116 between 1st Street and 1st Avenue. Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will CLOSE until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- Crews will install median concrete base, common excavation, base aggregates, salvaging topsoil, restoration, and shouldering at various locations throughout the project. Work will continue along the retaining wall along the southeast ramp at Midway will continue.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) Interchange
- Crews are scheduled to finish up the permanent signs on the ramps. The electrical contractor is expected to install conduit and base along the eastbound off-ramp to Midway.
- The westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 on and off-ramp at County AP/Midway Road are scheduled to reopen this week. The eastbound US 10/northbound WIS 441 off-ramp to County AP/Midway Road will remain closed until October to complete ramp construction.