OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WE Energies reports power could potentially be out for several days, specifically for northern parts of Outagamie County in Wisconsin.

According to a release, crews are being sent from out of state to help restore power as quickly as possible for customers affected.

Outagamie County officials urge residents to check on family and neighbors, especially the elderly or vulnerable, because of the possible longer outage.

“Just take that extra time tonight to touch base with your friends and neighbors that may need a helping hand,” said Outagamie County Executive Thomas Nelson.

WE Energies explained crews have been out working all day Thursday to clear roads, too.

“The great thing about our community is how people all pull together in times like this,” said Nelson.

Updated detour information and additional response information can be found here.