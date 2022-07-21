NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving weapons that occurred at a gentleman’s club in Neenah on July 10.

According to a release, deputies responded to the Peppermint Hippo around 4:30 a.m. on July 10 after receiving a call that reported ‘several individuals entering the business with semi-automatic handguns.’

Authorities say that a witness reported that an argument broke out between a large group of people who were in the after-hours section of the club. The witness also reported that two men showed weapons during the argument, then fled the scene.

After the Winnebago County Sheriff’s initial investigation, deputies believe that at least four of the males involved were likely armed.

The suspects left the Peppermint Hippo and were last seen driving southbound on Green Valley Road. Deputies say that the vehicle is a Generation 3, black or dark blue, Chevrolet Equinox and the plates appear to be from out of state.

No shots were fired during the incident.

Anybody that may have information regarding the disturbance is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 236-7368.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information has been released.

Local 5 will update this story when more details are provided.