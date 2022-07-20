DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere is facing multiple charges following an alleged incident where he physically harmed a child after an argument over an electronic tablet.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Jason Heucke is facing four charges stemming from the incident. On July 18 around 10:15 a.m., officers with the De Pere Police Department responded to a reported disturbance on Saint Bernard Drive.

When officers arrived, Heucke was in front of the residence and said the disturbance started over a tablet. He told authorities that the only physical aspect of the disturbance was when he tried to leave, and he pushed through kids to leave.

One officer entered the home and spoke with multiple children. An 11-year-old boy told authorities that he ‘kind of started’ the disturbance. He said the disturbance started over the use of his electronic tablet. The boy said that his sister was downstairs with a couple of tablets.

Heucke went downstairs to use one of the tablets, and when he tried to get one an argument broke out. The child said that Heucke was ‘raging’.

Another child talked with officers and said that he saw Heucke intentionally push his sister onto a bed. The girl reportedly landed on top of a newborn child. He also reportedly saw Heucke push his sister into a wall near the front door.

The mother of the children told officers that she just laid down when she heard Heucke yelling. She saw Heucke allegedly tell a child ‘I’m gonna beat you to a pulp.’ She also saw Heucke allegedly push the girl into the wall near the front door.

Officers also spoke with the girl, who is 13 years old, and said she was downstairs watching her newborn brother. She mentioned that Heucke came downstairs ‘throwing a fit’ over her using a tablet.

She tried to stop him from taking the tablet, and Heucke ended up pushing her and she landed on the newborn. When Heucke allegedly pushed her into the wall, she said it caused her head to hurt.

Officers reportedly did not see any visible injury or marks at that time.

Heucke is charged with the following:

Physical Abuse of Child – Intentionally Cause Bodily Harm, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater)

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in jail (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in jail (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Disorderly Conduct, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to ninety days in prison (Can be increased by two years due to repeater)



Court records show that Heucke was in court on July 19 and is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on July 28.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.