Ariens Hill in Green Bay’s Titletown District open for tubing

(WFRV) – Three tubing lanes are open this year, with additional COVID-19 protocols in place.

With weather conditions allowing for ample snow making at Titletown, Ariens Hill is set to officially begin its winter’s tubing season at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

This year’s tubing hours and admission prices are available on their website. For the first time this year, Ariens Hill will include three tubing lanes along with social distancing markers in place for guests waiting in line.

Visitors should note that Titletown has enhanced its COVID-19 protocols to help guests and visitors stay safe. Including the required wearing of masks for every person over the age of 2 at all times throughout the park unless actively eating or drinking. Which includes while skating and tubing.

Other new procedures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 include reduced ice rink capacity to maintain physical distancing, frequent sanitation of rental skates and tubing equipment, and no lockable storage lockers available this season.

To avoid having large groups inside the admissions building, guests are also now asked to complete their tubing and skating waivers at home or before visiting from their computer or smartphone. Each adult (18+) must complete their own waiver. Every adult will able to add up to 10 minors per waiver.

A new waiver must be completed for every visit, unless the visitor has a season pass. Following completion of the waiver, guests will receive a QR code for them to scan upon check-in and payment at the admissions building. To minimize wait times, an Express Entry tent north of the ice rink will now be offered for tubing and skating admissions on weekends for those who don’t need skate rentals.

Season passes are now available in person at Admissions and require a one-time waiver, which can be completed online in advance at titletown.com/waivers and one-time payment for each pass-holder. For info about planning your visit to Titletown and what to “Know Before You Snow”, visit titletown.com.

Additionally, Winter Jubilee presented by EatStreet and Performa is in full swing. It includes festive community programming, ice skating, the Winter Jubilee Light Show and other holiday activities.

The Winter Jubilee Light Show will continue throughout the holiday season. Daily shows will run from December 21 through December 24, and from December 28 through December 30.

Titletown is also set to host its free, annual outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration – TT NYE presented by KimberlyClark – with extended tubing and skating hours, themed ice sculptures, live entertainment and a midnight countdown with fireworks to ring in 2021. The event will take place from noon to 12:30 a.m., with family-friendly opportunities to enjoy the beginning of a new year.

To see a full schedule of activities at Titletown, please visit titletown.com.