BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Finding “Now Hiring” signs is easy across northeast Wisconsin. Now, one company is trying to stand out and working to cut through all the noise of all those job openings.

From now until noon on Saturday, April 2, AriensCo is holding a 24-hour job fair.

“I’ve been a teacher on and off for about 10 years and I’m just looking for something different,” said Elizabeth Kilinc, who traveled from Appleton to check out the plant.

Michael Jensen recently moved from Madison. He said he saw the posting online and has also been looking for a new job.

Ariens is looking for people like Kilinc and Jensen to work at their plant in Brillion. No experience is needed. You’ll be completely trained on the job.

“They get an instant interview, a tour of the plant floor, and hopefully can get a taste of what the culture is like and what the environment is like,” said Tony McNamara who is the recruiting lead for Ariens.

Like so many other companies, Ariens is trying this unique approach to help fill the 200 job openings they have open right now.

The company knows how difficult the hiring process has been.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people who are maybe looking for getting another career, but maybe don’t have the time because of their current position,’ said McNamara.

In the meantime, the company is pulling out all the stops.

“We raised our minimum wage up to $22 an hour for second shift, $20 for first, and we’ve added more shifts,” added McNamara. “We’ve added a four-day a week option, four 10-hour shifts, and we still have 5-day a week shifts.”

McNamara hopes it will pay off to get more people to walk through the door.

“I’m just excited to work somewhere new, something that I’m not used to and I think it’s the perfect time to do it,” said Kilinc.

There are no appointments required, you can just show up. There are also part-time positions available.

JOB FAIR INFORMATION

24-hour event: Runs until noon on April 2

April 9: 9 a.m. to noon

To find the job fair, visit AriensCo – Plant 3, 1055 W. Ryan St., in Brillion.

You can read more about the jobs available and about the company here.