Live Now
The latest updates on Hurricane Dorian

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

AriensCo Invests $30 Million to upgrade plant and increase workforce

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRILLION, Wis. ( WFRV ) – AriensCo is undertaking a $30 million Plant Transformation Initiative that will allow the company to meet growing demand for zero-turn mowers and plan for future growth.

The 18 month initiative will allow AriensCo to increase capacity of the plant by more than 50 percent using the same square footage.

Upgrades include a state-of-the-art paint system, high capacity lasers and robotic welders as well as improvements in ergonomics, safety and air quality in the plant.

The company is also hiring an additional 150 employees in manufacturing to meet the continued growth and will host walk in interviews on Saturday, September 7th from 9:00 am – Noon at Plant 3 in Brillion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories