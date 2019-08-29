AriensCo Invests $30 Million to upgrade plant and increase workforce

BRILLION, Wis. ( WFRV ) – AriensCo is undertaking a $30 million Plant Transformation Initiative that will allow the company to meet growing demand for zero-turn mowers and plan for future growth.

The 18 month initiative will allow AriensCo to increase capacity of the plant by more than 50 percent using the same square footage.

Upgrades include a state-of-the-art paint system, high capacity lasers and robotic welders as well as improvements in ergonomics, safety and air quality in the plant.

The company is also hiring an additional 150 employees in manufacturing to meet the continued growth and will host walk in interviews on Saturday, September 7th from 9:00 am – Noon at Plant 3 in Brillion.