AriensCo volunteering at Arlington National Cemetery

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) — As part of the 23rd annual Renewal and Remembrance service event in Virginia’s Arlington National Cemetery, Wisconsin based AriensCo will give back to those who fought for our freedom.

On Monday, July 15th, volunteers from AriensCo will volunteer around the cemetery grounds.

Over 400 volunteers from outdoor power equipment manufacturers, landscape professionals and other industry partners across the country will be there.

Our group is very passionate about what we do, and without our freedoms we enjoy as Americans, we wouldn’t be able to do what we love. Honoring our protectors through this effort is one way we can say ‘thank you.’ Larry Weyers, Chief Operating Officer & Group President of Power Equipment at AriensCo.

The day’s service events is held by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

AriensCo will also be donating use of two Gravely Atlas job-site vehicle for equipment hauling and transportation needs.