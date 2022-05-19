SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has given an update on the threat that was made to a Sheboygan Area School District middle school student through a social media account on May 12, 2022.

According to the department, the initial investigation revealed the social media account was an imposter account and the threat was not credible.

Investigators found the person responsible for the threats resided in Arizona. The Sheboygan Police detectives worked closely with Arizona state authorities to identify who made the threats.

On Wednesday, law enforcement in Arizona conducted a search warrant on the residence of a 14-year-old juvenile and took several electronic devices from them.

The teenager admitted their involvement in creating the imposter account and making the threats to the middle schooler in Sheboygan.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation and officers say the suspect will most likely be referred to juvenile authorities in Arizona.

Local 5 will update this story if any more information is made available.