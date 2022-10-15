WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. on October 12.

The victim reported that two suspects jumped out of their vehicle, showed a firearm, and demanded personal items and the victim’s vehicle. However, when the suspects were unsuccessful they took off.

Shortly after, officers say that they spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on South West Avenue, and after a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed.

The release then states that four suspects got out of the car and allegedly ran from officers. Three of the suspects were taken into custody but the fourth person got away.

With a suspect who allegedly already showed a firearm and was on the run, officers set up a perimeter around the area of Mindiola Park to begin a search. K9 units and technology were both called in to help locate the suspect.

After roughly a five-hour search through different businesses, junk yards, storage yards, and heavily wooded areas, the suspect was found by a K9 unit hiding in an old truck that was hidden by heavy brush.

Officers state that key evidence was found that connects the four suspects to the armed robbery.

All four suspects are not from Waukesha, however, the release does not state where they are from.

The charges of armed robbery, obstructing, possession of narcotics, eluding, and attempted theft are all being recommended to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

No officers or citizens were injured during this incident.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.