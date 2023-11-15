FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old armed carjacking suspect is in custody after a pursuit, that reached speeds of 115mph, throughout southeastern Wisconsin ended with a crash in Fond du Lac County.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office details the pursuit, which began when deputies received multiple 911 calls about an erratic driver on I-41 in the Germantown area just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say that five different callers described the vehicle as a newer model Camaro with a dealer license plate, stating that the driver was varying speeds and ‘driving terribly.’ It was also reported that the Camaro stopped in the middle of the lanes of traffic on I-41.

One caller reported that the driver, later identified as a 24-year-old Glendale man, allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run in Waukesha County, and also hit several barricades after entering Washington County.

Shortly after, a deputy was able to obtain the VIN from the vehicle after stopping the driver on I-41 at Lovers Lane in the Town of Polk. The VIN came back as a stolen vehicle from Milwaukee, which was taken during an alleged armed carjacking. However, the suspect sped away during the traffic stop.

After authorities continued to pursue the vehicle, and using several tire deflation devices, the vehicle subsequently crashed on I-41 near Church Road in Fond du Lac County.

It was reported that speeds during the pursuit reached 115mph, and drugs and a firearm were reportedly found inside the vehicle.

Pursuit of an armed carjacking suspect ends in a crash in Fond du Lac County (Photo Courtesy of: Washington County Sheriff’s Office) Firearm recovered from pursuit crash in Fond du Lac County (Photo Courtesy of: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and had a blood sample taken for possible impaired driving.

The following charges have been requested:

OWI – 2nd Offense

Flee/Elude

2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resisting/Obstructing

Operate without Owner’s Consent

Receiving Stolen Property

Armed while Intoxicated

Possession of THC

Possession of Schedule II drugs

I am extremely thankful this criminal’s behavior only resulted in property damage. Pursuits are inherently dangerous for suspects, law enforcement, and especially for unsuspecting innocent citizens that cross into the path. We owe the public we serve to be as cautious as possible during these dangerous encounters, but we also are aware that the community expects criminal behavior to be held accountable. In this case, we needed to immediately apprehend a violent individual who posed a significant danger to our community. Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis

No other details have been released.