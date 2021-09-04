Armed & Dangerous: Suspect in attempted homicide case at large, possibly in Door or Kewaunee counties

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old man who is a suspect in an armed robbery and attempted homicide investigation, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Oconto Police Department, 24-year-old Cody J. Krueger is a suspect in an attempted homicide and armed robbery incident that took place on Friday morning, in the City of Oconto.

Police say they responded to the incident on September 3, at around 11:30 a.m. During the incident, Krueger was reportedly armed with a small-caliber pistol.

Officials are now searching for Krueger who is known to frequent the Algoma area and is believed to be in the company of 19-year-old Kyra Saldana. Authorities say current information suggests that Krueger is most likely in the Kewaunee or Door County areas and may be driving a silver or gray Honda Accord with self-painted racing stripes.

Krueger is reportedly known to drive with a sawed-off shotgun pointed at the driver’s side door, so residents are asked to take extreme caution if he is sighted.

Krueger is described as a 6’04” white man with blonde hair, blue eyes, and both ears pierced. Krueger also has the following tattoos:

  • Swastika tattoo on his abdomen
  • “Skinhead” tattoo on his abdomen
  • Cross tattoo on his left calf
  • Skull tattoo on his left calf
  • Barbed wire tattoo on his left hand/fingers
  • Swastika tattoo on his left knee
  • “High Life” tattoo on his left wrist
  • “Forever and Always” tattoo on his right breast
  • “KRK” tattoo on his left forearm
  • “1488” tattoo on his left wrist

Police say Krueger has previously made comments regarding “suicide by cop” as well as comments about being willing to “shoot anyone trying to take his freedom away”. Residents are advised to not approach Krueger, but to instead, move to a safe location and immediately call 911 if he is sighted.

If you have any information surrounding Krueger’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Oconto Police Department at 920-834-7700. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as it progresses.

