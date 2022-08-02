IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A homicide suspect who is wanted from the Green Bay, Wisconsin, area is believed to possibly be in the Upper Peninsula according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

According to MSP, troopers from the post in Iron Mountain are working with the Green Bay Police Department in an on-going homicide investigation.

Authorities believe the suspect may have stolen the victim’s vehicle and driven to the Upper Peninsula.

The vehicle is a dark blue, 2013 Ford Fiesta with Wisconsin Plates:

207-HUH

Authorities believe the suspect to be armed and dangerous. If you have seen the vehicle, contact the Iron Mountain Post at 906-774-2122 or 911.

Green Bay Police are in charge of the investigation and are working on providing more information including details about the homicide and the suspect.