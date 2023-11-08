PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say schools in the Plymouth area were locked down for about an hour Tuesday afternoon after police were alerted of a person in the area being armed with a knife.

According to a release from the Plymouth Police Department, the Sheboygan County Emergency Center received a call at 12:52 p.m. on November 7 informing them that a person was seen armed with a knife in Plymouth on the 500 block of Parkview Drive.

Officers with the Plymouth Police Department immediately responded to the area and they said the subject left the area in a vehicle.

Police say schools were informed of the situation and advised to perform a lockout due to not knowing the whereabouts of the subject in question.

Less than an hour later, at 1:40 p.m., police reported that they found the subject somewhere in the City of Plymouth and schools were told they could lift the lockout.

Officers with the Plymouth Police Department say the subject is currently being evaluated for a mental health episode and a charge of dangerous weapons other than firearms on school premises has been forwarded to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

At this time, no other details are available and Local Five will update this story if more information is released.