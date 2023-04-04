TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Two Rivers are looking for an armed robbery suspect who got away with an undetermined amount of money.

According to the Two Rivers Police Department, on April 3 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a business on the north side of Two Rivers. Authorities say the suspect fled the business with an undetermined amount of money.

The Manitowoc Police Department’s K9 Unit and the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office’s Drone Unit assisted in trying to find the suspect. At this time, no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 920-793-1191. Authorities say information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the armed robbery could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.