MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large.

According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.

The victim reported that two people broke into their residence, armed with a bat and crowbar.

Officers say that they were told the suspects took several items, and as the suspects attempted to leave the home, a ‘physical altercation ensued’ between the victim and suspects.

Officers then arrived at the home and took one of the suspects into custody. The second person left the scene before the officers got there.

The Menasha Police Department’s investigation into the identity of the second suspect and into the incident is ongoing.

No injuries were reported during the alleged robbery, and no other information was provided.

