APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the walking trail near Telulah Park in the City of Appleton.

According to a release, at around 8:00 a.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of South Riverheath Way for a report of an armed robbery on the walking trail.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun during the interaction. No injuries were reported at this time.

Investigators are working on identifying a suspect description and following up on any potential leads. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Appleton Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying any potential witnesses or individuals with information related to this incident.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact Investigator Riddle at the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5564.

No further information was provided.