GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old Green Bay man is facing several charges after making terroristic threats toward employees at a grocery store.

Rylend Vasko is facing six different charges after authorities took him into custody at Blackstone Family Restaurant early Tuesday morning.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12, the Brown County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a Meijer grocery store in Howard for a report of a disturbance.

The 911 caller advised that a man, identified as Vasko, was at the registers screaming. In addition, another caller stated Vasko lifted up his shirt and had a gun but ultimately ended up leaving the location.

After arriving on the scene, deputies talked with the store manager and an employee, who said Vasko was on the phone with someone, yelling about being treated unfairly.

Vasko reportedly continued to scream on the phone, and the store manager asked him to leave and told him he could not check out his items.

The complaint alleges that while attempting to check out his items at the self-service, despite being told he couldn’t check out, Vasko continued shouting and acting unruly. That is when a random customer told Vasko that ‘it was enough.’

This triggered Vasko, and the store manager says that is when he lifted up his shirt and revealed a silver pistol. He continued to shout and allegedly screamed something along the lines of ‘taking care of’ the staff and customers.

After Vasko was done checking out, while exiting the store, he slammed the grocery basket on the ground, breaking it. He continued on to his car and left the store without further incident.

Vasko then went to pick up a female, who refused to get in the car, and more screaming ensued, which ultimately ended up in authorities responding to the situation.

After they arrived, the female confirmed that Vasko left on foot, but officers located him a short time later, walking upstairs at an apartment building.

Officers established contact with Vasko via phone call while setting up a perimeter around the apartment, where he allegedly said that he was ‘done’ and that ‘if any cop came near him, he would shoot them.’

The complaint states that Vasko eventually was able to leave the apartment and make his way toward Blackstone Family Restaurant, where the Green Bay Police Department activated its SWAT Team.

While crisis negotiators continued to talk to Vasko on the phone, he continued to calm down and eventually agreed to surrender peacefully and obey SWAT Team commands.

Vasko is being charged with the following:

Terrorist Threats (Felony) Up to 3.5 years in prison Up to $10,000 in fines

Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony) Up to 6 years in prison Up to $10,000 in fines

Criminal Damage to Property (Misdemeanor) Up to 9 months in prison Up to $10,000 in fines

Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Misdemeanor) Up to 9 months in prison Up to $10,000 in fines

2 Counts of Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor) Up to 90 days in prison Up to $1,000 in fines



Vasko is expected to make his initial appearance in Brown County court on Wednesday.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 News will update this as things progress.