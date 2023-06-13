GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An armed suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning at a local Green Bay restaurant.

In a release from the Green Bay Police Department, police were dispatched to the Black Stone Family Restaurant on 706 Walnut street at 1:45 a.m. for a man inside the business who was wanted for allegedly making threats at a restaurant outside the city.

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team also responded to the scene as it was confirmed that the suspect was armed.

Police say the suspect, a 26-year-old Green Bay man, was taken into custody without incident just after 3:00 a.m.

The Green Bay Police Department says the incident is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the department or Crime Stoppers.

No other details are available at this time. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.