HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Brown County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station in Howard while armed with a handgun.

A release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say the suspect entered the Lineville Travel Mart armed with a handgun while wearing a mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, and camouflage pants.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash from the gas station located on Lineville Road.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Loppnow at 920-448-6188 or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4200.

No other details were provided.