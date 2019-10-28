Army cadets graduate from Basic Training

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Army cadets from all over Wisconsin, and even as far away as Michigan, graduated from Basic Training in Appleton Sunday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Army Cadets celebrated the the graduation of 19 young men and women around 1:00 p.m. at the Appleton National Guard Armory located at 2801 W. Second St.

The Wisconsin Army Cadets program is a four-day basic training experience which includes courses in rank recognition to physical fitness.

One army cadet says with the monthly drill weekends, Basic Training was anything but easy.

“It’s really hard,” says Devlin Nooyen of Pulaski. “I’ve never experienced something so hard my life before, but you just got to keep on pushing through, and you got to keep on thinking that you can do it.”

To apply to become a member of the Wisconsin Army Cadets, click here.