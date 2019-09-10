Army Corps of Engineers express concerns over flooding ahead of forecasted high rainfalls

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they have opened two gates in Menasha to allow water flow down the Lower Fox River and are anticipating further flooding concerns this week.

According to a statement Tuesday, the potential for localized flooding along the shorelines of Lake Winnebago, Butte des Morts, Winneconne, and Poygan is possible pending the anticipated rainfall.

“In the event the lake levels do not climb as high as predicted (+/-3.20 Winnebago), there still will be the possibility of flooding along the shorelines in the event of a storm or high winds,” says the Army Corps of Engineers.

They add that the Lower Fox River does not have the capacity to make large adjustments to the flow.

“It is likely that flows on the Lower Fox River will increase to +/-7,500cfs prior to the weekend, and potentially +/-10,000cfs by the end of next week.”

Chief Chadwick Shaw, Fox River Operations with the Army Corps of Engineers, says he expects the high levels and extreme flow to continue for a few weeks.

“October 1st begins our annual drawdown of Lake Winnebago, this could also impact the duration of high flows,” he adds.

Chief Shaw says boaters should use caution when navigating near the dams.