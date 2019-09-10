FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Army Corps of Engineers express concerns over flooding ahead of forecasted high rainfalls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fast moving rising waters on the Fox River_-2282537408958938069

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they have opened two gates in Menasha to allow water flow down the Lower Fox River and are anticipating further flooding concerns this week.

According to a statement Tuesday, the potential for localized flooding along the shorelines of Lake Winnebago, Butte des Morts, Winneconne, and Poygan is possible pending the anticipated rainfall.

“In the event the lake levels do not climb as high as predicted (+/-3.20 Winnebago), there still will be the possibility of flooding along the shorelines in the event of a storm or high winds,” says the Army Corps of Engineers.

They add that the Lower Fox River does not have the capacity to make large adjustments to the flow.

“It is likely that flows on the Lower Fox River will increase to +/-7,500cfs prior to the weekend, and potentially +/-10,000cfs by the end of next week.”

Chief Chadwick Shaw, Fox River Operations with the Army Corps of Engineers, says he expects the high levels and extreme flow to continue for a few weeks.

“October 1st begins our annual drawdown of Lake Winnebago, this could also impact the duration of high flows,” he adds.

Chief Shaw says boaters should use caution when navigating near the dams.

NOTICE from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (link included): The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fox River Office is…

Posted by US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 47-02 Green Bay, WI on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories