APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local soldiers gathered in Appleton on May 28 to bid their family and friends farewell as they prepare to embark on their next mission overseas.

Army Reserve Soldiers with the 395th Ordinance Company held their deployment ceremony in the Grand Ball Room at Hilton Paper Valley on Saturday afternoon.

These soldiers are reportedly going to the Middle East to conduct real-world ordnance oversight and support for service members within that theater.

While much of this trip is under wraps with soldiers not being able to talk specifics due to safety reasons, they did say that they would be leaving town within the next few days.

“I’m really excited to serve my country and am just gonna go out there and make the best out of it. I feel like it’s the perfect time. I got the call last summer so I had plenty of time to process the call, I prepared myself. So I’m just very excited to get the chance to go overseas,” shared Brian Garcia, member of the 395th Ordinance.