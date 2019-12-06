Army veteran and bilateral amputee signing book copies in Green Bay Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Army veteran and bilateral amputee JP Lane was injured badly during his service overseas. Earlier this year, he released a book about his experiences.

Lane was a combat engineer and was deployed in 2010 to Afghanistan to search for IEDs. On July 2nd, 2011 he was on a mission when a 200 pound IED went off, leaving him without his legs.

Doctors told him he may never be able to walk again and that he wouldn’t be able to speak normally.

However he has overcome those obstacles and used the tragedy as inspiration for his book called “Walking Again,” and he hopes others are inspired by it.

“If you put your mind and heart and soul to something and you have strong enough faith, you can overcome anything,” Lane said. “You can do what those people say you can’t.”

Lane will be signing copies of his book Saturday at the Pearly Gates Bar and Grill from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can get a copy of “Walking Again” right now on Amazon and Kindle.

You can also visit his website to learn more about his story by clicking here.