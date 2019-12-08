Army veteran and bilateral amputee signs copies of his book, “Walking Again”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An army veteran and bilateral amputee injured during his service overseas has released a book about his experience.

JP Lane was signing copies of his book, “Walking Again” Saturday at the Pearly Gates Bar and Grill in Green Bay.

JP was a combat engineer deployed in 2010 to Afghanistan to search for IEDs.

On July 2, 2011, he was on a mission when a 200 lb IED went off, leaving him without his legs and severely injured.

However, he has used the tragedy as inspiration for his book and he hopes others become inspired from it.

“The military taught me to never give up, to never surrender, and I really took that to heart so I talk about that in my book and try to encourage people to live life to the fullest because they’re blessed just to be here,” says Lane.

You can get a copy of “Walking Again” right now on Amazon and Kindle.

You can also visit his website, by clicking here, to learn more about his story.