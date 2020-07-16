Army veteran from Casco the subject of documentary on Netflix

CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) A documentary about a local Army veteran that was ten years in the making will be released Friday on Netflix. Kris Schuller spoke with Brian Eisch of Casco, who opened up his life to all in “Father, Soldier, Son.”

“I like to talk about everything that happened because I hope somebody can take something from it,” said Brian Eisch, a retired Army veteran.

Eisch shared his story of service and sacrifice in the Army with Local 5 earlier this year in a Hometown Hero segment. But over the past decade he has allowed a New York Times crew to follow his journey, in the documentary “Father Soldier Son.”

“At the time I had no idea. I’m like they are just doing a documentary on a year at war, so I said OK, I’ll just roll with it, see where it goes. I had no idea it would turn out to be something like this,” Eisch said.

The film follows years in the life of this master sergeant, beginning in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan.

“They approached me and I was a single parent at the time, so they were very interested in interviewing me,” he said.

While there, Eisch was shot three times in his legs. The traumatic injuries would send him home where after four years he made a hard decision.

“I was in pain every day, I could walk maybe 15 minutes a day and I only had one muscle left in my left leg and I said hey – I think it’s time I chose to do an elective amputation,” Eisch said.

Those long days of learning to walk again to find a new normal are captured here for all to see.

As well as the tragic death of his youngest son Joey – a pain no parent should have to bear.

“It sucked. It was hard. But I felt at that point in time, when they were suggesting to film that part of the chapter of the story, I felt it needed to be done,” he said.

The documentary is an intimate look into the life of this soldier and his family, a film that Eisch says shows the need to always move forward.

“I call it an upside down roller coaster of a documentary. On a coaster you go up and you go down and in this one, we go down and try to go up,” Eisch said.

He hopes those that have gone through similar heartbreaks always understand the importance of finding hope.

“No matter the obstacles in front of you, you’ve just gotta keep pushing forward. You might take a step or two back, but you just have to keep going forward,” he said.

Eisch finds happiness competing in bass fishing tournaments. In fact that’s where Kris found him today for his interview, out on the Mississippi River