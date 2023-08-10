GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman was officially charged with arson after authorities were sent to multiple fire calls at her apartment complex.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Sara Martinez is charged with arson after allegedly starting a fire at her apartment building. On August 5 around 8 p.m., authorities were sent to a fire call at an apartment building on Eastman Avenue.

An officer at the scene saw a window screen that appeared to be kicked or broken out and a woman was laying on the ground not far from the window. The woman was later identified as Martinez.

A person at the scene allegedly pointed at Martinez and stated something to the effect of ‘arrest her a**’. The officer discovered that there was a similar incident regarding Martinez and a fire inside the same apartment complex back on July 6.

The complaint says that Martinez was on the ground and appeared ‘very’ intoxicated. When the officer asked what happened with the fire, she allegedly said something about starting a bag on fire.

When asked by officers if this was the same thing she did the last time officers were there for a fire, Martinez reportedly said something like ‘Last time I put it out.’

On August 7, a fire marshal stated that the fire was determined to be incendiary and lit by an open flame to combustible material inside the apartment occupied by Martinez. The damage was estimated to be around $5,000.

Martinez is charged with the following:

Arson of Building Felony Up to 40 years in prison



Court records show that Martinez was in court on August 7 for her initial appearance and had her cash bond set at $25,000. She is due back in court on August 15 for her preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.