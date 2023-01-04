APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation that took place on November 15 on West Summer Street.

Officers say that Erik Hudson, a 31-year-old man was found dead inside a home in the 700 block of West Summer Street when officers were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m.

According to a release from the Appleton Police Department, 53-year-old Eric W. Rogers has been arrested on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, robbery, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Rogers has reportedly been in custody at the Outagamie County Jail since November 20 following his arrest for a warrant issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The Appleton Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their patience as investigators worked to obtain facts and evidence in this investigation. Eric W. Rogers is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Appleton Police Department

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Appleton Police Department will not be releasing additional information about the incident.