TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was reportedly arrested for her alleged connection to a deadly January crash in Fond du Lac County.

According to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, a 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a crash that killed two teenagers back in January. Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs both died, and a girl was also injured in the crash.

The crash happened on January 21 in the Town of Taycheedah. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The District Attorney’s Office says the 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death. Officials say that formal charges could happen as early as May 18.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.