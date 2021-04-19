Arrest made in Grand Chute cold case of kidnapping and sexual assault

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – There has been an arrest in a 2000 cold case of kidnapping and sexual assault according to the Grand Chute Police.

According to a release, on February 12, 2000, Grand Chute Police responded to a kidnapping and sexual assault that happened near the Fox River Mall. Officers learned the 16-year-old girl was working inside Younker and the suspect waited outside by her car. The suspect showed a handgun when the girl approached her car and told her to get in and move to the passenger seat. The suspect got inside the car and drove it to a nearby location where he sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, the suspect fled the scene and was not found. In April 2000, investigators learned that the sexual assault was linked through DNA evidence to a 1999 sexual assault case that happened in Janesville, Wisconsin. On Friday, April 16, 2021, the suspect was arrested.

51-year-old John Carter was taken into custody in Wisconsin Rapids. He is being charged with 1st-degree sexual assault and kidnapping, use of a dangerous weapon.

He’s scheduled to be in court April 19.