Arrest made in Green Bay cold case homicide investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have made an arrest in a 1986 cold case.

Over 30 years ago, Lisa Holstead’s body was found near what is now Ken Eures Nature Park in the City of Green Bay.

After a lengthy, multi-jurisdictional investigation, authorities say they have arrested 57-year-old, Lou Archie Griffin on multiple charges related to the homicide of Lisa Holstead.

Law enforcement made contact with Griffin outside his home in Racine at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

After a long interview, Griffin was arrested and transported to the Brown County Jail where he is being held pending further court proceedings.

Investigators from Green Bay and other local, state, and federal agencies have continued to work on the case since Holstead’s body was recov ered in 1986.

Authorities say recent developments in the case and physical evidence were used by investigators to link Griffin to the homicide.

This homicide is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

“Homicide investigations are never closed out and generations of detectives continue to work on these cases until they are solved,” said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith. “We owe all crime victims and their families our best efforts, and we are committed to the unending pursuit of justice.”

