Arrest made in Green Bay’s Seymour Park shooting that left one dead

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at Seymour Park earlier this year that left a man dead.

On June 19, Green Bay Police responded to a shooting incident at Seymour Park.

One person, 24-year-old Deanthony Odum of Green Bay, was killed while two others were seriously injured.

Days after the incident, Green Bay Police identified then-26-year-old Robert Bowsky as a person of interest in the incident.

On Nov. 12, Green Bay Police say the U.S. Marshals Service informed them that Bowsky, now 27, had been taken into custody in Kankakee, Ill.

Investigators have been working with the U.S. Marshals Service for several months in an attempt to locate and take Bowsky into custody for the homicide warrant that had been issued for his arrest.

According to authorities, it is presumed that Bowsky fled to Illinois shortly after the shooting in order to evade arrest on homicide charges. He has waived his extradition back to Green Bay and police expect him to be transported to the Brown County Jail in the coming days.

The investigation into this incident will continue, investigators say. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200.

