WYOCENA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 79-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested on Friday in connection to the death of a woman he was living with nearly one year ago.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 79-year-old Larry Manthe was taken into custody in connection to the death of 76-year-old Alice Langer, a woman he had a long-term relationship with at the time.

Deputies say that on October 6, 2022, family members of Langer called authorities advising they had not been able to get in contact with her for over 15 hours. This length of time concerned the family members, and they requested a welfare check.

Upon arrival at Langer’s residence, they located her dead inside the house with a gunshot wound to the head. During the investigation, detectives determined that the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death were suspicious based on the evidence collected.

Detectives have been actively working on the case for the past year and finally have made a breakthrough, as Manthe was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Manthe and Langer had reportedly been living together and were in a long-term relationship at the time of Langer’s death. It was learned that Langer had intended to end the relationship and move out of the house.

Manthe was transported to the Columbia County Jail, and court records show that he has been charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide with Domestic Abuse and Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

No additional information has been released at this time. Manthe is expected to appear in Columbia County court for his initial appearance within the next couple of days.