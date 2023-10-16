WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a well-known methamphetamine trafficker in Wisconsin after authorities executed a search warrant that revealed several pounds of drugs.

On September 24, the Wausau Police Department executed a drug search warrant in the 700 block of South 3rd Avenue.

The suspect, Toua “Nitrous” Yang, was known to investigators for trafficking methamphetamine in the greater Wausau area.

Yang was not home at the time of the search warrant, but detectives located over 630 grams (1.3 pounds) of methamphetamine, over four pounds of marijuana, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia.

Court records show that Yang is facing the following charges:

Possess w/Intent-Amphetamine/Methamphetamine/etc.(>50g) Felony C

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place Felony I

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony Felony G

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony Felony G

Possess w/ Intent-THC (>1000-2500 grams) Felony G

Possess Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor U



Authorities want to make it clear that Yang is not in custody at this time. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Toua Yang is asked to contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7795.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.