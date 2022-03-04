FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac police investigated numerous impaired driving incidents within a 24-hour time frame on Thursday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on March 3, police responded to four separate incidents involving impaired drivers.

The first incident happened at around noon and involved a two-vehicle crash near W. Scott Street and N. Hickory Street. Officers who were investigating the crash reportedly discovered that the driver, identified as a 30-year-old man, was impaired.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody.

The second incident began hours later at around 6:45 p.m. when a resident reported a possible intoxicated driver. Shortly after, officers located the vehicle in question in the 100 block of W. Rolling Meadows Drive and discovered the driver, identified as a 43-year-old man, was operating his vehicle while intoxicated.

The man was taken into custody and cited for operating while suspended as well as for having open intoxicants.

The third incident took place at around 9:13 p.m. as officers investigated a two-vehicle crash near W. Johnson Street and N. Pioneer Road.

After further investigation, it was determined the driver, identified as a 44-year-old woman, was driving while intoxicated. She was arrested as well as given a citation for a red light violation.

The fourth and final incident happened just before midnight when a resident reported seeing a possibly intoxicated driver near W. Division Street and N. Macy Street.

Officers said when they located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop resulting in a slow-speed pursuit.

Following the pursuit, the driver, identified as a 52-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and eluding. This is reportedly her second offense.

Following these incidents, the Fond du Lac Police Department shared, “Drunk driving is preventable, as it starts with responsible decision making.”