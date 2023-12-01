PITTSFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say that arrests have been made in connection to a storage unit burglary in Brown County.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects involved in a storage unit burglary have been identified and arrested. A search warrant at a residence on the east side of Green Bay reportedly led to the recovery of stolen property.

Evidence of other criminal activity was also reportedly found.

Officials say that information from the community played a ‘significant’ role. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

No additional information was provided.